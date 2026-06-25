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Accredited official statistics announcement

Energy trends and prices: April - June 2027

Monthly production, trade, electricity generation and consumption of coal, electricity, gas, oil and total energy; retail price and EU comparative price data, and petrol & diesel price data.

From:
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Published
25 June 2026
Release date:
June 2027 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in June 2027