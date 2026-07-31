Energy Consumption in the UK – 2025
Energy Consumption statistics presented in four key themes covering overall energy consumption in the UK, energy intensity by sector, primary energy consumption and end uses.
Energy Consumption statistics presented in four key themes covering overall energy consumption in the UK, energy intensity by sector, primary energy consumption and end uses.
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