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Accredited official statistics announcement

Energy Consumption in the UK – 2025

Energy Consumption statistics presented in four key themes covering overall energy consumption in the UK, energy intensity by sector, primary energy consumption and end uses.

From:
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Published:
31 July 2026
Release date:
24 September 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 24 September 2026 9:30am