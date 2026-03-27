Official statistics announcement

Employment Allowance take-up statistics: 2025 to 2026 tax year estimate

An estimate of the take-up of the Employment Allowance in the 2025 to 2026 tax year, from HMRC's Real Time Information and Enterprise Tax Management Platform.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
27 March 2026
Release date:
30 June 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 30 June 2026 9:30am