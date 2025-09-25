Accredited official statistics announcement

Emergency Care Waiting Time Statistics (October - December 2025)

Time spent waiting in emergency care departments in Northern Ireland for new and unplanned review attendances, and performance against the ministerial target.

Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
25 September 2025
20 January 2026
5 February 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
