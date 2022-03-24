National statistics announcement

Emergency Care Waiting Time Statistics for Northern Ireland (January – March 2022)

Information on waiting times at emergency care departments in Northern Ireland.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Published
24 March 2022
Last updated
12 May 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
13 May 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 13 May 2022 9:30am