Official statistics announcement

Electricity Consumption and Renewable Generation in Northern Ireland: Year Ending March 2025

This publication aids reporting on performance against the Northern Ireland Energy Strategy ‘Path to Net Zero Energy’ and the Climate Change Act.

From:
Department for the Economy (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
2 May 2025
Release date:
5 June 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 5 June 2025 9:30am