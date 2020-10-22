Official statistics announcement

Earnings and employment from Pay As You Earn Real Time Information, UK: May 2021

Experimental monthly estimates of payrolled employees and their pay from HM Revenue and Customs' (HMRC) Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Real Time Information (RTI) data. Includes a flash estimate of payrolled employment and median pay for the most recent month, by geographical regions (NUTS1 and NUTS2), industrial sector (SIC2007) and age bands. This is a joint release between HMRC and the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Office for National Statistics and HM Revenue & Customs
18 May 2021 7:00am (confirmed)

18 May 2021 9:30am
As the demand increases for statistics and data to measure the impact of the COVID19 pandemic, we have had to change data gathering and release practices, focusing efforts on priority analysis and statistics. As such we have re-scheduled this release. Please see our statement on how we are responding to the coronavirus illness. https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/statementsandletters/covid19andtheproductionofstatistics
