Early years foundation stage profile results in England: 2020 to 2021

Statistics release cancelled

In 2021, the early years foundation stage (EYFS) profile is not mandatory. Practitioners should use their best endeavours to complete it and provide the information to year 1 teachers and parents, if this is possible. Schools that complete the EYFS profile will not be subject to statutory external moderation. There is no requirement for schools to submit data to the local authority or to confirm completion to the Department for Education. The decision has, therefore, been made to cancel the data collection and it’s subsequent statistical release in 2021.