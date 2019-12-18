National statistics announcement Detailed analysis of non-fire incidents: England, April 2018 to March 2019

Detailed statistics on non-fire incidents attended by fire and rescue services across England; alongside this release, the Non-fire incidents: animal assistance, the Non-fire incidents: bariatric assistance and the Flooding and water rescue incidents datasets will be updated to include the financial year 2018 to 2019. In addition we will be releasing new incident level datasets covering Road Traffic Collisions, Medical and collaborating incidents and Other non-fire incidents.