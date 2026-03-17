Accredited official statistics announcement

Detailed analysis of fires, England, April 2025 to March 2026

Detailed statistics on fires attended and response times by fire and rescue services across England, and fire-related fatalities and casualties in those fires.

From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Published
17 March 2026
Last updated
17 March 2026
Release date:
August 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in August 2026