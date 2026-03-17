Detailed analysis of fires, England, April 2025 to March 2026
Detailed statistics on fires attended and response times by fire and rescue services across England, and fire-related fatalities and casualties in those fires.
Detailed statistics on fires attended and response times by fire and rescue services across England, and fire-related fatalities and casualties in those fires.
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