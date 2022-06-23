Official statistics announcement

Dental Earnings and Expenses, 2020/21

Dental Earnings and Expenses Estimates - 2020/21.

From:
NHS Digital
Published
23 June 2022
Last updated
24 June 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
18 August 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 18 August 2022 9:30am