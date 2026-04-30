Dementia data and intelligence: June 2026 update
Indicators update to the dementia surveillance factsheet with January to March 2026 data. Estimated Dementia Diagnosis Rate (EDDR) indicator update to the dementia profile with March 2026 data.
Indicators update to the dementia surveillance factsheet with January to March 2026 data. Estimated Dementia Diagnosis Rate (EDDR) indicator update to the dementia profile with March 2026 data.
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