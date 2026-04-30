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Official statistics announcement

Dementia data and intelligence: June 2026 update

Indicators update to the dementia surveillance factsheet with January to March 2026 data. Estimated Dementia Diagnosis Rate (EDDR) indicator update to the dementia profile with March 2026 data.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
30 April 2026
Last updated
5 May 2026
Release date:
2 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 2 June 2026 9:30am