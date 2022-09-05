Official statistics announcement

Delay compensation claims: 1 April 2022 to 23 July 2022 (Periods 1 to 4)

Rail passengers and their claims for compensation when they are delayed.

Office of Rail and Road
5 September 2022
5 September 2022
Release date:
27 October 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 October 2022 9:30am