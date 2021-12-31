National statistics announcement

Data on written complaints in the NHS, 2020-21

The NHS complaints procedure is the statutorily based mechanism for dealing with complaints about NHS care and treatment and all NHS organisations in England are required to operate the procedure. This annual collection is a count of written complaints made by (or on behalf of) patients, received between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021. It includes data from secondary care (HCHS) and primary care (GP & dental) providers. Data is published at national, regional, organisational and site/practice levels (where appropriate)

NHS Digital
31 December 2021
31 December 2021
17 February 2022 9:30am
These statistics will be released on 17 February 2022 9:30am