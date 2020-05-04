Official statistics announcement COVID-19 related deaths by occupation, England and Wales: deaths registered up to and including 20th April 2020

An analysis of deaths in different occupational groups among males and females aged 20 to 64 years in England and Wales. The release uses the most recently available data at the time of analysis: deaths involving coronavirus registered up to and including 20th April 2020. Age-standardised rates are used to identify occupations that have statistically significantly higher rates of death involving COVID-19, when compared to the rate among those of the same age and sex in the general population.