Official statistics announcement Council Tax: stock of properties in England and Wales, 2020

The stock of properties by Council Tax Band and property attributes in England and Wales, 2020. This release includes details of number of properties by Council Tax band and property attributes at various geographic levels (including region, county, local authority district and lower and middle super output area). The counts are calculated from domestic property data for England and Wales extracted from the Valuation Office Agency’s (VOA) administrative database.