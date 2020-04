Official statistics announcement Coronavirus-related deaths by ethnic group, England and Wales: 2 March 2020 to 10 April 2020

Using linked census and mortality records on deaths registered up to 17 April, the release will include a comparison of deaths where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate by broad age group, sex and ethnic group. The release will include death counts, cause specific mortality ratios, age-standardised rates and odds ratios to identify differential risks of coronavirus-related death.