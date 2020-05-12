Transparency data

NHS injury cost recovery scheme: April 2020 to March 2021

Data on the funds collected by the Compensation Recovery Unit and funds paid to the NHS.

Published 12 May 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

NHS Injury Costs Recovery (ICR) scheme: amounts collected April 2020 to March 2021

Details

The NHS Injury Costs Recovery (ICR) scheme aims to recover the cost of NHS treatment where personal injury compensation is paid, for example, after a road traffic accident. The Department of Health and Social Care publishes monthly updates on the amount of money recovered under the ICR scheme.

The Compensation Recovery Unit recovers funds primarily from insurance companies and then pays them to the NHS hospital or ambulance trust that provided the treatment.

