Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey, UK: characteristics of people testing positive for COVID-19, 16 December 2021

Characteristics of people testing positive for COVID-19 from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey. This survey is being delivered in partnership with University of Oxford, University of Manchester, Public Health England and Wellcome Trust. This study is jointly led by the ONS and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) working with the University of Oxford and Lighthouse Laboratory to collect and test samples.

Office for National Statistics
1 December 2021
13 December 2021 — See all updates
16 December 2021 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

17 December 2021 9:30am
This release has been rescheduled to prioritise the publication of the most time-sensitive data and analysis. Read more in our update on release plans and statistical products (https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/statementsandletters/updateonreleaseplansandstatisticalproducts).
These statistics will be released on 16 December 2021 9:30am