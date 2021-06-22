Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey technical article: waves and lags of COVID-19 in England, June 2021
This release provides data about waves and lags of coronavirus (COVID-19) from the COVID-19 Infection Survey, SAGE and Public Health England. The COVID-19 Infection survey is being delivered in partnership with University of Oxford, University of Manchester, Public Health England and Wellcome Trust. This study is jointly led by the ONS and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) working with the University of Oxford and UK Biocentre to collect and test samples.