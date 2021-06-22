Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey technical article: analysis of reinfections of COVID-19, June 2021
This release provides data about re-infections of COVID-19 from the COVID-19 Infection Survey. This survey is being delivered in partnership with University of Oxford, University of Manchester, Public Health England and Wellcome Trust. This study is jointly led by the ONS and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) working with the University of Oxford and UK Biocentre to collect and test samples.