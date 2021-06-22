Official statistics announcement

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey technical article: analysis of reinfections of COVID-19, June 2021

This release provides data about re-infections of COVID-19 from the COVID-19 Infection Survey. This survey is being delivered in partnership with University of Oxford, University of Manchester, Public Health England and Wellcome Trust. This study is jointly led by the ONS and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) working with the University of Oxford and UK Biocentre to collect and test samples.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
22 June 2021
Last updated
22 June 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
29 June 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 June 2021 9:30am