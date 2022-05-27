Coronavirus and opinions of those previously required to self-isolate due to being a positive case or a contact of a positive case in England: 25 April to 10 May 2022
Behaviours and opinions of individuals previously interviewed as part of the Test and Trace Cases Insights Study or the Test and Trace Contacts Insights Study. Data was collected by telephone interview between 3 to 15 months after respondents were last surveyed as a result of testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into close contact with a positive case. Includes information on attitudes to government coronavirus advice, current self-isolation measures, as well as the impact on employment and personal well-being. Experimental Statistics.