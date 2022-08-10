Comparison of HMRC Research and Development Tax Credit Statistics to ONS Business Enterprise Research and Development Statistics
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and ONS have been working together to understand the differences between two data sources of expenditure on Research and Development (R&D) data. This is a joint article compiled in collaboration with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the purpose is to provide information to help users interpret the two sources and understand the purposes and limitations of those sources.