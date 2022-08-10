Official statistics announcement

Comparison of HMRC Research and Development Tax Credit Statistics to ONS Business Enterprise Research and Development Statistics

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and ONS have been working together to understand the differences between two data sources of expenditure on Research and Development (R&D) data. This is a joint article compiled in collaboration with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the purpose is to provide information to help users interpret the two sources and understand the purposes and limitations of those sources.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
10 August 2022
Last updated
10 August 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
September 2022 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in September 2022