Community Services Statistics for Children, Young People and Adults, September 2021
This publication reports information from the CSDS. This is a patient-level dataset providing information relating to NHS-funded community services. These services can include health centres, schools and mental health trusts. The data collected includes personal and demographic information, diagnoses including long-term conditions and childhood disabilities and care events plus screening activities. Statistics are published as experimental and data is shown at provider level and at a national/all submitters level also.