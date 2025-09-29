Official statistics announcement

Community Services Statistics, August 2025

This publication reports information from the CSDS. This is a patient-level dataset providing information relating to NHS-funded community services. These services can include health centres, schools and mental health trusts. The data collected includes personal and demographic information, diagnoses including long-term conditions and childhood disabilities and care events plus screening activities. Statistics are published as experimental and data is shown at provider level and at a national/all submitters level also.

From:
NHS England
Published
29 September 2025
Last updated
29 September 2025
Release date:
7 November 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 7 November 2025 9:30am