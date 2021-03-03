Child Benefit Statistics: annual release 2020
This publication will include details of the number of families claiming Child Benefit as at 31st August 2020, the number and ages of children within those families and their geographical location. Population counts at Country and English Region level will be given, as well as at Local Authority and Parliamentary Constituency (Westminster and Scottish) levels in the United Kingdom. A further supplementary release, Child Benefit small area statistics: August 2020, which will provide lower level detail at Lower Super Output Area (England and Wales), Data Zone (Scotland) and electoral ward levels, will be published in Spring 2021. A publication date will be pre-announced in due course.