Child and Working Tax Credits error and fraud statistics
We are ceasing the Child and Working Tax Credits error and fraud statistics publication due to the underlying random enquiry programme stopping as tax credits will close in 2024 and the remaining population will move to Universal Credit. We have developed a new projection methodology for tax years 2022 to 2023, 2023 to 2024, and 2024 to 2025. The central estimate of tax credits error and fraud for these years will be published in HMRC's Annual Report and Accounts. We will be publishing the final estimate of error and fraud in tax year 2021 to 2022 on 11 April 2024. HMRC identified a minor historical error in the statistics covering tax year 2020 to 2021 published on 23 June 2022 affecting the final central estimate (£ million) of tax credits error and fraud and number of awards in error and fraud, as a result of incorrect weighting. We will publish an amendment to the tax year 2020 to 2021 publication on 11 April 2024 alongside the final estimate for tax year 2021 to 2022.