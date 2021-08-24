Official statistics announcement

CCG Outcomes Indicator Set - October 2021 release

CCG OIS annual publication, update to all indicators where new data is available.

From:
NHS Digital
Published
24 August 2021
Last updated
24 November 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
November to December 2021 (provisional)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
30 November 2021 9:30am
Reason for change:
Delay within the publication production.
These statistics will be released between November and December 2021