Cancer Patient Experience Survey 2020
NHS England publishes the 2020 Cancer Patient Experience Survey (CPES). The Cancer Patient Experience Survey has been designed to monitor progress on cancer care; to provide information to drive local quality improvements; to assist commissioners and providers of cancer care; and to inform the work of the various charities and stakeholder groups supporting cancer patients. The survey is conducted by Picker Institute Europe on behalf of NHS England. The results are published on the National Cancer Patient Experience publication website. The 2020 survey differs from previous years in that it was voluntary (a decision taken because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to allow more flexibility for providers to prioritise resources). 55 (out of 135) providers agreed to take part. There is therefore, no national report for 2020.