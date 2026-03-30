Accredited official statistics announcement

Births in England and Wales: 2025

Annual live births, stillbirths, maternities, and fertility rates in England and Wales by factors including parent age, parent country of birth, ethnicity, deprivation, gestational age and birthweight.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
30 March 2026
Last updated
14 April 2026
Release date:
27 May 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 27 May 2026 9:30am