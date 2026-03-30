Births in England and Wales: 2025
Annual live births, stillbirths, maternities, and fertility rates in England and Wales by factors including parent age, parent country of birth, ethnicity, deprivation, gestational age and birthweight.
Annual live births, stillbirths, maternities, and fertility rates in England and Wales by factors including parent age, parent country of birth, ethnicity, deprivation, gestational age and birthweight.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).