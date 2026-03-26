Official statistics announcement

Autism Statistics, April 2025 to March 2026

Waiting times for autism diagnostic pathways based on referrals for suspected autism. By Sub ICB, mental health service provider and split by age group, gender and ethnicity.

From:
NHS England
Published
26 March 2026
Last updated
26 March 2026
Release date:
14 May 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 14 May 2026 9:30am