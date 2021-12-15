Attitudes towards COVID-19 among passengers travelling into and out of the UK: June 2021 to November 2021
Monthly figures on the attitudes of UK and overseas residents arriving and departing the UK towards COVID-19 restrictions and guidance, and the proportion who had been vaccinated, using unweighted results from the International Passenger Survey for the period covering June to November 2021 and the Civil Aviation Authority’s Departing Passengers Survey for the period covering June to November 2021 (experimental statistics).