Appointments in General Practice, April 2024

This information is published to support winter preparedness and provide information about some activity within primary care. The publication will cover historic appointments, marked as attended or did not attend, national to sub ICB location coverage. The aim is to inform users, who range from a healthcare professional to an inquiring citizen, about appointments within primary care.

NHS Digital
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
30 May 2024 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

7 May 2024 9:30am
Updated date, previous date incorrect
