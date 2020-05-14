Official statistics announcement Analysis of death registrations not associated with coronavirus (COVID-19), England and Wales: January 2020 to May 2020

This release presents findings from examining death registrations which do not mention coronavirus (COVID-19), to understand the apparent increase in deaths compared to the previous five-year average for deaths in the same weeks. It suggests hypotheses for why a greater number of deaths not related to COVID-19 are observed, and explains how analysis of the death registration data supports or contradicts them.