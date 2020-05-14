Official statistics announcement

Analysis of death registrations not associated with coronavirus (COVID-19), England and Wales: January 2020 to May 2020

This release presents findings from examining death registrations which do not mention coronavirus (COVID-19), to understand the apparent increase in deaths compared to the previous five-year average for deaths in the same weeks. It suggests hypotheses for why a greater number of deaths not related to COVID-19 are observed, and explains how analysis of the death registration data supports or contradicts them.

Published 14 May 2020
Last updated 14 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
Office for National Statistics
Release date:
22 May 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 22 May 2020 9:30am