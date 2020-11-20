National statistics announcement

Ambulance Quality Indicators Systems Indicators for December 2020

Monthly call and incident counts, and response times, by Ambulance Service and Category.

Published 20 November 2020
Last updated 20 November 2020 — see all updates
From:
NHS England
Release date:
14 January 2021 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 14 January 2021 9:30am