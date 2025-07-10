Official statistics announcement

Alcohol Profiles for England: December 2025 update

The Alcohol Profiles for England tool brings together available indicators at England and local authority level on the impact of alcohol with links to further resources. The aim of the profile is to provide information for local government, health organisations, commissioners and other agencies to monitor the impact of alcohol on local communities, and to monitor the services and initiatives that have been put in place to prevent and reduce the harmful impact of alcohol.

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
10 July 2025
10 July 2025
2 December 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 2 December 2025 9:30am