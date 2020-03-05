Official statistics announcement Addition to the HMPPS Annual Digest 2018/19 report

Alongside the release of the HMPPS Annual Digest 2018/19 on 25 July 2019, a statement about the delayed release of data on the starts and completions of Accredited Programmes in prisons was published. The data have now undergone full quality checks and will be published at 9:30am on 19 March 2020. This release will cover the twelve months to March 2019 and will include key points, published as chapter six; and a set of tables for starts and completions by programme, and completions by prison establishment (including milestones). If you have any questions relating to this announcement, please e-mail statistics.enquiries@justice.gov.uk.