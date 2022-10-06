Ad-hoc statistics on debt relief orders following the 29 June 2021 changes to the eligibility criteria, England and Wales, 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022
An ad-hoc statistics release showing the number of individuals who entered a debt relief order in the first year after the changes to the eligbility criteria on 29 June 2021, who would not have been eligible under the previous limits. The numbers are broken down by which criteria would have previously made them ineligible (debt, assets, vehicle value, surplus income, or a combination of criteria).