Acute Episode-Based Activity Statistics
The Acute Episode-Based Activity publication presents information on acute, episode-based activity at health and social care trusts in Northern Ireland across four volumes. This set of publications details key information on all activity and provides breakdowns of activity by specialty, diagnosis, procedure/intervention and healthcare resource group. A consultant episode is the time a patient spends in the continuous care of one consultant, finished because of discharge, death or transfer to another consultant or hospital.