Agriculture in the United Kingdom 2018

This annual publication provides an overview of agriculture in the UK. It contains an extensive range of data including farm incomes, land use, livestock numbers, prices, production of key commodities (eg wheat, milk, vegetables), overseas trade, organic farming and the environment. The information is used widely by government, industry, researchers and other stakeholders to support policy monitoring and development.

Data usage note:

Agriculture in the UK is a snapshot based on the latest data available at the time of compilation. For this 2018 edition, following production of this report, revised crop area estimates were published. These can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/farming-statistics-final-crop-areas-yields-livestock-populations-and-agricultural-workforce-at-1-june-2018-uk. These revisions affect figures in chapters 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7, which may no longer reflect the most current data available.

