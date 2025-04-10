Official Statistics

Adult social care workforce survey: April 2025

Statistics from survey responses collected from almost 5,000 adult social care settings in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
10 April 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Adult social care workforce survey: April 2025 report

HTML

Adult social care workforce survey: April 2025 data tables

ODS, 79.6 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Adult social care workforce survey: April 2025 pre-release access list

HTML

Details

These documents contain official statistics on the responses to the adult social care workforce survey. This publication comprises:

  • a report
  • a collection of data tables

The main findings of the survey relate to the following themes:

  • retaining staff
  • recruiting staff
  • maintaining morale
  • agency usage
  • recruitment and retention barriers and general workforce capacity
  • international recruitment

Updates to this page

Published 10 April 2025

