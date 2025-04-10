Adult social care workforce survey: April 2025
Statistics from survey responses collected from almost 5,000 adult social care settings in England.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
These documents contain official statistics on the responses to the adult social care workforce survey. This publication comprises:
- a report
- a collection of data tables
The main findings of the survey relate to the following themes:
- retaining staff
- recruiting staff
- maintaining morale
- agency usage
- recruitment and retention barriers and general workforce capacity
- international recruitment