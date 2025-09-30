Adult social care workforce skills survey: September 2025
Statistics from survey responses collected from over 3,000 adult social care providers in England.
These documents contain official statistics on the responses to the adult social care workforce skills survey. This publication comprises:
- a report
- a collection of data tables
The adult social care workforce skills survey was a voluntary survey of over 3,000 adult social care provider organisations, designed to collect information about providers’ perceptions of skills in the workforce. Responses were collected between 10 February and 14 March 2025. The main findings of the survey relate to:
- whether it was difficult to recruit individuals with the necessary skills to meet the needs of care users in the last 12 months
- the proportion of the current workforce that have the necessary skills to do their job
- skills gaps in the current workforce
- impact of skills gaps
- important factors when promoting care workers to management roles
- barriers to investment in skills development
- the future of skills needs