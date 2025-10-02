Official Statistics

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: October 2025

Official statistics on a range of topics including occupancy and infection control measures in adult social care settings.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
2 October 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: October 2025

HTML

Occupancy, visiting and workforce statistics, October 2025: data tables

ODS, 2.38 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Number of care home residents, October 2025: data tables

ODS, 125 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Assessments - official statistics in development, October 2025: data tables

ODS, 539 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Estimated uptake of digital social care records - official statistics in development, October 2025: data tables

ODS, 24.2 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Pre-release access list: October 2025

HTML

Details

Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • a monthly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • occupancy levels in care homes
  • number of care home residents
  • visiting in care homes
  • COVID-19-related absence rates
  • official statistics in development:
    • people receiving assessments, who have not received long-term support in the previous 12 months from local authorities
    • estimates of digital social care record uptake

Updates to this page

Published 2 October 2025

