Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: May 2024

Official statistics on a range of topics including occupancy, infection control measures and flu vaccinations in adult social care settings.

Department of Health and Social Care
2 May 2024

Applies to England

Flu vaccination statistics, May 2024: data tables

Flu vaccination response rates, May 2024: data tables

Occupancy, visiting and workforce statistics, May 2024: data tables

Pre-release access list - adult social care in England, monthly statistics: May 2024

Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • a monthly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • occupancy levels in care homes
  • visiting in care homes
  • COVID-19-related absence rates
  • flu vaccinations

See the background quality and methodology for these statistics.

Published 2 May 2024

