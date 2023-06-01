Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: June 2023
Official statistics on a range of topics including infection control measures, coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations and testing for COVID-19 in adult social care settings.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:
- monthly report
- associated data tables
Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:
- visiting in care homes
- COVID-19 related absence rates
- COVID-19 testing
- COVID-19 vaccinations
See the background quality and methodology for these statistics.
Last updated 1 June 2023 + show all updates
-
Amended one sentence to reflect the date of the most recent changes to testing guidance.
-
First published.