Official Statistics

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: January 2024

Official statistics on a range of topics including infection control measures and COVID-19 vaccinations in adult social care settings.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
11 January 2024

Applies to England

Documents

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: January 2024

HTML

COVID-19 and flu vaccination statistics, January 2024: data tables

ODS, 696 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

COVID-19 and flu vaccination response rates, January 2024: data tables

ODS, 655 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Visiting and workforce statistics, January 2024: data tables

ODS, 1.51 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Pre-release access list - adult social care in England, monthly statistics: January 2024

HTML

Details

Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • monthly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • visiting in care homes
  • COVID-19-related absence rates
  • COVID-19 vaccinations
  • flu vaccinations

See the background quality and methodology for these statistics.

Published 11 January 2024

