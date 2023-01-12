Official Statistics

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: January 2023

Experimental statistics on a range of topics including infection control measures, coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations and testing for COVID-19 in adult social care settings.

Department of Health and Social Care
12 January 2023

Applies to England

Adult social care monthly statistics, England: January 2023

COVID-19 and flu vaccination statistics, January 2023: data tables

COVID-19 and flu vaccination response rates, January 2023: data tables

Visiting and workforce statistics, January 2023: data tables

COVID-19 testing statistics, January 2023: data tables

Pre-release access list - adult social care in England, monthly statistics: January 2023

Details

Official statistics (experimental) on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • monthly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • visiting in care homes
  • COVID-19 related absence rates
  • COVID-19 testing
  • COVID-19 vaccinations
  • flu vaccinations

See the background quality and methodology for these statistics.

