Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: January 2023
Experimental statistics on a range of topics including infection control measures, coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations and testing for COVID-19 in adult social care settings.
Applies to England
Official statistics (experimental) on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:
- monthly report
- associated data tables
Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:
- visiting in care homes
- COVID-19 related absence rates
- COVID-19 testing
- COVID-19 vaccinations
- flu vaccinations
See the background quality and methodology for these statistics.
Published 12 January 2023