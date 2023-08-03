Official Statistics

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: August 2023

Official statistics on a range of topics including infection control measures and COVID-19 vaccinations in adult social care settings.

Department of Health and Social Care
3 August 2023

Adult social care monthly statistics, England: August 2023

COVID-19 vaccination statistics, August 2023: data tables

COVID-19 vaccination response rates, August 2023: data tables

Visiting and workforce statistics, August 2023: data tables

Pre-release access list - adult social care in England, monthly statistics: August 2023

Details

Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • monthly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • visiting in care homes
  • COVID-19 related absence rates
  • COVID-19 vaccinations

See the background quality and methodology for these statistics.

Published 3 August 2023

