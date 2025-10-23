Adult social care finance report, England: 2024 to 2025
Official statistics on adult social care finance in councils with adult social services responsibilities, including information on expenditure and income sources across both long and short term care.
Applies to England
This report presents data on adult social care finances in England for the period 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025. It provides information on:
- how local authorities funded adult social care
- how much they spent
- where the money came from
The publication consists of:
- a report on data from April 2024 to March 2025
- associated data tables in ODS format
- pre-release access list
- a zip file containing:
- data tables in CSV format
- universal unique identifiers (UUIDs) mapping guide
- data quality table
- metadata document
This finance report was previously published as the Adult social care activity and finance report by NHS England. See the Adult social care activity report, England: 2024 to 2025 published by the Department of Health and Social Care.
