Summary

This page is updated daily with the latest figures on migrants detected crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Data on this page is provisional and may differ from figures published in the official statistics on Irregular migration to the UK, which will have undergone a more thorough quality assurance process.

The data below is for the 24-hour period 00:00 to 23:59 14 April 2022.

Number of migrants detected in small boats: 562

Number of boats detected: 14

The Ministry of Defence does not believe that any migrants arrived on their own terms in a small boat from the English Channel.

Definition of a small boat

A ‘small boat’ is one of a number of vessels used by individuals who cross the English Channel, with the aim of gaining entry to the UK without a visa or permission to enter – either directly by landing in the UK or having been intercepted at sea by the authorities and brought ashore. The most common small vessels detected making these types of crossings are rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs), dinghies and kayaks.

About the figures

Figures are provisional management information from live operational systems and are subject to change, including reduction

Finalised and authoritative data on small boat arrivals will be included in the quarterly Irregular migration to the UK release

The UK figures include individuals who:

are detected on arrival in the UK

are detected in the Channel by UK authorities and subsequently brought to the UK

These figures do not include individuals who: